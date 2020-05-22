Workers labour at an assembly line for Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei Province in March 2020. While many migrant workers across China remain trapped by travel bans due to the coronavirus, some industrial production has returned to action, including in the crucial auto manufacturing industry. Photo: Xinhua
Two Sessions 2020: China’s shaken millennials look to state incentives to recharge auto industry spending
- China’s auto industry seeks pick-me-up from delegates at the ‘Two Sessions’ amid early signs of rebound from pandemic
- Incentives can fuel ‘revenge spending’ by millennials shaken by the worst economic crisis since the twilight of Mao era
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
