Employees wearing face masks are seen next to a Baidu AI robot at the company's headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese search engine giant Baidu mulls leaving Nasdaq for market closer home to boost valuation, amid US-China tension
- Baidu is said to be seeking higher stock valuation closer home as stock slides with rising US-China tension
- Search engine’s market value is about 5 per cent of Alibaba Group’s capitalisation
