A technician cultivates lung cells as he preps for research into the infectivity of the SARS-CoV-2 in human lungs at a laboratory at the University of Hong Kong. Biotech IPOs are among the hottest stocks in Hong Kong this year amid public health crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
After red-hot IPO, Chinese biotech firm Kintor eyes blockbuster drugs for prostate cancer, sex hormone-related hair loss
- Chinese biotech firm eyes shares in mainland, US markets for prostate cancer, hair-loss treatment drugs
- Stock surges as much as 10 per cent in Hong Kong debut while the broader market slumps under political cloud
Topic | Health & Fitness
A technician cultivates lung cells as he preps for research into the infectivity of the SARS-CoV-2 in human lungs at a laboratory at the University of Hong Kong. Biotech IPOs are among the hottest stocks in Hong Kong this year amid public health crisis. Photo: Bloomberg