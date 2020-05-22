A technician cultivates lung cells as he preps for research into the infectivity of the SARS-CoV-2 in human lungs at a laboratory at the University of Hong Kong. Biotech IPOs are among the hottest stocks in Hong Kong this year amid public health crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
After red-hot IPO, Chinese biotech firm Kintor eyes blockbuster drugs for prostate cancer, sex hormone-related hair loss

  • Chinese biotech firm eyes shares in mainland, US markets for prostate cancer, hair-loss treatment drugs
  • Stock surges as much as 10 per cent in Hong Kong debut while the broader market slumps under political cloud
Eric Ng
Updated: 10:41am, 22 May, 2020

