Credit Suisse targets Luckin Coffee ex-billionaire’s family assets to recoup losses after stock toast

  • Swiss bank seeks court order to appoint liquidators to chairman Lu Zhengyao’s offshore family trust
  • Credit Suisse is facility agent for a US$500 million-odd loan to the ex-billionaire, backed by Luckin Coffee shares
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:16pm, 22 May, 2020

Lu Zhengyao at Nasdaq soon after its US stock debut. Much of his family wealth has evaporated following the accounting scandal. Photo: finance.china.com.cn
