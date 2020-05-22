Lu Zhengyao at Nasdaq soon after its US stock debut. Much of his family wealth has evaporated following the accounting scandal. Photo: finance.china.com.cn
Credit Suisse targets Luckin Coffee ex-billionaire’s family assets to recoup losses after stock toast
- Swiss bank seeks court order to appoint liquidators to chairman Lu Zhengyao’s offshore family trust
- Credit Suisse is facility agent for a US$500 million-odd loan to the ex-billionaire, backed by Luckin Coffee shares
Topic | Banking & Finance
Lu Zhengyao at Nasdaq soon after its US stock debut. Much of his family wealth has evaporated following the accounting scandal. Photo: finance.china.com.cn