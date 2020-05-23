U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to make a statement to reporters about reopening places of worship across the United States by declaring them "essential" during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US slaps sanctions on 33 Chinese companies and institutions, dialling up the tension amid the lowest point in US-China relations
- Two dozen companies and institutions including the tech giant Qihoo 360 Technology were placed on the first so-called entity list for “supporting procurement of items for military end-use in China”
- Nine entities were put on a second list for their alleged roles in rights violations in the Xinjiang region
