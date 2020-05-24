Pedestrians in protective face masks crossing the road in Causeway Bay, a busy shopping district in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Twice as many Hong Kong employers have laid off staff compared with their Singapore peers as Covid-19 eats into bottom line, surveys find
- Far fewer employers in Singapore have laid off staff to cut costs than their peers in Hong Kong, Comptify Analytics says
- Trend suggests more optimism of a Singapore rebound than in Hong Kong, which was already reeling from political crisis
