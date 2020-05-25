TAL Apparel owns many garment production factories in the region, including the one above in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Digitalisation the way forward for global apparel makers in post-coronavirus era as bankruptcies reshape industry

  • Garment manufacturer TAL Apparel closes two factories and furloughs 20 per cent of its employees as orders dry up
  • Industry players say manufacturers that survive the downturn will turn to technology to streamline production processes and become nimble
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Peggy Sito and Eric Ng

Updated: 1:00pm, 25 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
TAL Apparel owns many garment production factories in the region, including the one above in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE