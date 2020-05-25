The transaction is expected to be completed on June 1, Asahi said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese beer maker Asahi to borrow US$11 billion to complete purchase of AB InBev’s Australian business
- Japanese brewer agreed to buy Carlton & United Breweries after AB InBev briefly shelved Hong Kong IPO of Asian business last year
- Transaction will give Asahi a bigger presence in Australia, where it already sells its Asahi Super Dry lager
Topic | IPO
The transaction is expected to be completed on June 1, Asahi said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock