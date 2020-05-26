An outlet belonging to fashion retailer I.T in Causeway Bay is damaged on Sunday during a protest against the proposed national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Fashion distributor I.T warns annual loss will more than double to US$90 million as coronavirus hits sales

  • The distributor of French Connection and A Bathing Ape had predicted a loss of HK$300 million in April
  • Analyst says Hong Kong retailers will continue to be hit by Covid-19 and social unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 5:41pm, 26 May, 2020

