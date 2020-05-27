The Singapore-based company will get a 5 per cent fee from asset owners instead of the retail investors, it says. Photo: Roy Issa
Singapore platform Shareable Asset gives retail investors access to real estate available only to big players – for as little as US$122

  • Shareable Asset has attracted potential investors from Singapore to South Korea to its digital token-based platform
  • Company aims to offer retail investors tokens in student accommodation, hotels around the world
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:00am, 27 May, 2020

