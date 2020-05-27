Workers at the Jianghuai Automobile Group’s plant in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei in eastern China on November 10, 2010. Photo: AFP
Volkswagen is in final talks to pay US$491 million for an electric carmaker in Anhui, sealing its biggest acquisition in China
- Volkswagen is poised to buy 50 per cent of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group for at least 3.5 billion yuan, according to people familiar with the matter
- Jianghuai owns JAC Motors, Volkswagen’s electric vehicle partner
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
