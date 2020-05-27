Container cargo ships at the Hong Kong Container Terminal in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin on 17 May 2019. Photo: Roy Issa
Li & Fung delists from Hong Kong’s bourse after 28 years as supply chain manager is privatised while global trade roils

  • Shares of Li & Fung were delisted today
  • The majority of shareholders agreed at a May 12 meeting for Li & Fung’s controlling shareholders to take the company private, at HK$1.25 a share
Topic |   China manufacturing
Eric Ng and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:02pm, 27 May, 2020

