Alibaba Health is the flagship health care platform of Alibaba Group Holding . Photo: Reuters
Alibaba Health’s net loss narrows by 92 per cent as coronavirus fuels more online drug purchases in mainland China
- Net loss for year ended March 31, 2020 narrows to 6.59 million yuan from 81.95 million yuan a year ago
- Company’s total revenue rises 88.3 per cent to 9.6 billion yuan from 5.1 billion yuan
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
Alibaba Health is the flagship health care platform of Alibaba Group Holding . Photo: Reuters