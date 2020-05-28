Consumers are seen buying pork at a market in Beijing on May 5. Prices have eased since the Lunar New Year amid rising supply from local and import sources. Photo: Kyodo
China’s billionaire farmer sees a tipping point in sky-high hog prices as herd recovers from African swine fever’s decimation
- Muyuan has set a target to almost double its output to as many as 20 million hogs this year to help ease supply crunch
- Chairman Qin is building on his US$17 billion fortune after stock rallies 209 per cent over the past year
Topic | African swine fever
