Stanley Ho (left, background) and Pansy Ho (foreground, right) at Shun Tak Holdings’ media conference on 19 January 2006. Photo: SCMP
Pansy Ho steps into the spotlight as de facto head and uniter of the sprawling clan after the passing of the King of Gambling
- Ho is one of Hong Kong’s richest women, with her wealth estimated at US$4.8 billion by Forbes
- Ho is also shareholder of MGM China, one of the six casino licensees of Macau, while her younger brother Lawrence owns a gambling concession through Melco Resorts
