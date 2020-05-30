Stanley Ho (left, background) and Pansy Ho (foreground, right) at Shun Tak Holdings’ media conference on 19 January 2006. Photo: SCMP
Pansy Ho steps into the spotlight as de facto head and uniter of the sprawling clan after the passing of the King of Gambling

  • Ho is one of Hong Kong’s richest women, with her wealth estimated at US$4.8 billion by Forbes
  • Ho is also shareholder of MGM China, one of the six casino licensees of Macau, while her younger brother Lawrence owns a gambling concession through Melco Resorts
Peggy Sito and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 11:00am, 30 May, 2020

