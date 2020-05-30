Eastday.com’s profit surged more than 10-fold last year, while its revenue rose 224 per cent. Photo: Handout
Shanghai merges newspaper giant SUMG with Eastday web portal, eyes ‘leading position in media industry nationwide’
- SUMG is mainland China’s second-largest print media group, with assets worth about 60 billion yuan
- Eastday provides news, entertainment and travel information for Shanghai residents
Topic | China economy
