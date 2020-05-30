Eastday.com’s profit surged more than 10-fold last year, while its revenue rose 224 per cent. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Shanghai merges newspaper giant SUMG with Eastday web portal, eyes ‘leading position in media industry nationwide’

  • SUMG is mainland China’s second-largest print media group, with assets worth about 60 billion yuan
  • Eastday provides news, entertainment and travel information for Shanghai residents
Topic |   China economy
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Eastday.com’s profit surged more than 10-fold last year, while its revenue rose 224 per cent. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE