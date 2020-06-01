A virtually empty airport in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province, on May 23, 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic all but grounded flights globally. Photo: AFP
Chinese airlines resort to short-term debt for lifeline as coronavirus batters global aviation industry

  • China’s three largest airlines have raised an unprecedented 90.5 billion yuan in short-term bonds since the outbreak of coronavirus
  • Debt of global airlines expected to rise 28 per cent to US$550 billion by the end of this year
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:03pm, 1 Jun, 2020

