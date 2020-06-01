Employees walk pass by a chain of Shenzhou Zuche, as Car Inc is known in mainland China. China's biggest car rental company's share price has tumbled by association with Luckin Coffee through their co-founder. Photo: EPA-EFE
UCAR to exit from China’s biggest car rental group after Luckin Coffee scandal infects stock value

  • Lu’s UCAR agrees to sell its remaining shares in Car Inc to Beijing Automotive Group, following a stake sale in April
  • Block sales follow incident at Luckin Coffee that ensnares investors in companies associated with the former billionaire
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 4:57pm, 1 Jun, 2020

Employees walk pass by a chain of Shenzhou Zuche, as Car Inc is known in mainland China. China's biggest car rental company's share price has tumbled by association with Luckin Coffee through their co-founder. Photo: EPA-EFE
