Employees walk pass by a chain of Shenzhou Zuche, as Car Inc is known in mainland China. China's biggest car rental company's share price has tumbled by association with Luckin Coffee through their co-founder. Photo: EPA-EFE
UCAR to exit from China’s biggest car rental group after Luckin Coffee scandal infects stock value
- Lu’s UCAR agrees to sell its remaining shares in Car Inc to Beijing Automotive Group, following a stake sale in April
- Block sales follow incident at Luckin Coffee that ensnares investors in companies associated with the former billionaire
