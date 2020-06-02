Hong Kong is fast becoming the top listing destination for Chinese tech companies. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong seen emerging as IPO hub for fintechs, as Chinese firms shun US markets amid rising tension
- Shenzhen-based fintech Yeahka makes a successful debut after following Alibaba’s lead to list on Hong Kong stock exchange
- The international tranche of Yeahka’s IPO was 12 times oversubscribed on the back of investments from BlackRock, Fidelity and Hillhouse Capital
Topic | IPO
