Delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com prepare for the morning round of deliveries from a distribution centre in Beijing. The company is an existing investor in Dada Nexus. Photo: AP
China’s Dada targets US IPO amid Washington-Beijing tensions
- Online grocery firm is attempting listing on Nasdaq in hope of raising up to US$280.5 million
- Plan comes amid tighter restrictions from US lawmakers and stock exchange operators on flotations by Chinese firms going public in the United States
Topic | IPO
Delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com prepare for the morning round of deliveries from a distribution centre in Beijing. The company is an existing investor in Dada Nexus. Photo: AP