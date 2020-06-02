Delivery workers for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com prepare for the morning round of deliveries from a distribution centre in Beijing. The company is an existing investor in Dada Nexus. Photo: AP
China’s Dada targets US IPO amid Washington-Beijing tensions

  • Online grocery firm is attempting listing on Nasdaq in hope of raising up to US$280.5 million
  • Plan comes amid tighter restrictions from US lawmakers and stock exchange operators on flotations by Chinese firms going public in the United States
Topic |   IPO
Reuters
Updated: 3:51am, 2 Jun, 2020

