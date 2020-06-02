A Chinese official putting a seal on a divorce certificate in the Heilongjiang provincial capital of Harbin in northeast China on 6 March 2013. Photo: Imaginechina
Kangtai founder Du Weimin shifts US$3.2 billion of shares to ex-wife Yuan Liping, creating China’s latest billionaire in record divorce
- Du Weimin has transferred 161.3 million shares of Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products to his ex-wife Yuan Liping
- The stake was valued at US$3.2 billion as of Monday
