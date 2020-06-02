SMIC said a new US rule posed a potential risk to its business as it would reduce its output and sales. Photo: Shutterstock
Chip maker SMIC plans to raise US$2.8 billion on Shanghai’s Star Market as US moves to stifle China’s tech ambitions
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), which delisted from NYSE a year ago, plans to raise 20 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) on the mainland’s Nasdaq-style Star Market
- The biggest listing since the Star Market’s inception last July comes as Washington raises the barriers to Chinese tech firms
