Solar energy, Huadian Fuxin Energy. Photo: Huadian Fuxin Energy
Huadian joins stampede on Hong Kong market to take units private as market slump uncovers dozens of undervalued stocks
- Huadian will offer HK$8.3 billion (US$1.06 billion) to buy 2.57 billion shares of the Hong Kong-listed shares of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited from minority shareholders, along with 750 million unlisted stock in China
- The offer is a 65.6 per cent premium to Fuxin’s last traded price
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
