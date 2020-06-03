The return to offices should be in gradual phases, ideally with employees split into two teams, Cushman says. Photo: Shutterstock
Talk of demise of offices is greatly exaggerated, but how firms will use work spaces is set to change in post-coronavirus world
- Internal survey of clients by Space Matrix shows companies still looking for face-to-face interaction and collaboration
- In new normal, companies will prioritise social distancing to ensure safety and health of employees: Cushman
Topic | Coronavirus China
