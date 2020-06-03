The discounts and deals will function as short-term relief, and landlords will be hoping that travel restrictions are eased and tourists can return, Cushman says. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Companies

iPad for 13 US cents: Hong Kong mall operators pull all stops to attract local consumers amid weak spending

  • Many of Hong Kong’s mall operators are offering eye-catching promotions of up to 90 per cent off
  • Such promotions are better for generating revenue for both landlords and retailers than rental relief: Cushman
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Albert Han
Albert Han

Updated: 7:39am, 3 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The discounts and deals will function as short-term relief, and landlords will be hoping that travel restrictions are eased and tourists can return, Cushman says. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE