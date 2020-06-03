NetEase has set the maximum price for its Hong Kong public offering at HK$126 each. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images
NetEase’s US$3 billion Hong Kong secondary listing looks like a done deal amid strong demand from investors
- NetEase has covered the book on its Hong Kong secondary listing and will close its international offer on June 4 at 4pm in all regions: sources
- JD.com and NetEase seek to raise up to US$7 billion in Hong Kong: sources
