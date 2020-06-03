Macquarie Bank has surrendered office space in One IFC (centre), a grade A tower in Central. Photo: SCMP
Australian investment bank Macquarie surrenders office space in One IFC, one of Hong Kong’s most prestigious addresses
- Sydney-based bank had sublet the space on the 20th floor in One IFC to a flexible office space operator since 2015
- More space surrenders can be expected from financial and professional services firms as the Covid-19 pandemic weighs on businesses, says Savills
