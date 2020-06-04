Air China planes on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport on March 27, 2020. Photo: AFP
Chinese airline stocks fall after belated US retaliation against China’s inbound flight restrictions to stem imported Covid-19 cases

  • Shares of the country’s three-largest state-owned carriers declined on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses after the overnight move by the US government
  • The Chinese aviation responded to the lobbying by the airline industry, and relaxed the restrictions slightly
Topic |   Aviation
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 11:21am, 4 Jun, 2020

