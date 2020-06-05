Investors are pouring money into innovative Chinese drug makers, hoping to profit from the sales of new drugs in the world’s second largest pharmaceuticals market. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese start-up Everest Medicines raises US$310 million in Series C round to fund development of drugs pipeline

  • Everest focuses on developing drugs in Asia by licensing development and commercialisation rights from innovators
  • Funding from Janchor Partners, RA Capital, Hillhouse Capital, and Jiashan SDIC to help the development of eight potential drug candidates
Eric Ng
Updated: 7:30am, 5 Jun, 2020

