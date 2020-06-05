The 31st floor of Hysan Place sits empty on May 12, 2020, after being fitted out in the format of WeWork’s flexible working centres. Photo: Pearl Liu
Flexible workspace giant IWG takes over US rival WeWork’s abandoned office space in Hysan Place, Causeway Bay
- The world’s largest operator of serviced offices is taking floors 31 and 32 of Hysan Place which were abandoned by WeWork in April amid dwindling demand
- Agents familiar with the matter said Luxembourg-based IWG will pay less for the space than the HK$70 (US$9) per square foot a month that WeWork paid
The 31st floor of Hysan Place sits empty on May 12, 2020, after being fitted out in the format of WeWork’s flexible working centres. Photo: Pearl Liu