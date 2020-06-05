The 31st floor of Hysan Place sits empty on May 12, 2020, after being fitted out in the format of WeWork’s flexible working centres. Photo: Pearl Liu
Business /  Companies

Flexible workspace giant IWG takes over US rival WeWork’s abandoned office space in Hysan Place, Causeway Bay

  • The world’s largest operator of serviced offices is taking floors 31 and 32 of Hysan Place which were abandoned by WeWork in April amid dwindling demand
  • Agents familiar with the matter said Luxembourg-based IWG will pay less for the space than the HK$70 (US$9) per square foot a month that WeWork paid
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl ArcibalPearl Liu
Cheryl Arcibal and Pearl Liu

Updated: 2:02pm, 5 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The 31st floor of Hysan Place sits empty on May 12, 2020, after being fitted out in the format of WeWork’s flexible working centres. Photo: Pearl Liu
READ FULL ARTICLE