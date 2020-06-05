Workers disinfect the cabin of an airplane after its arrival at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on January 31, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Asian airline stocks take off on signs travel is ready to come back after being grounded by the coronavirus
- This week, China Southern Airlines has surged 17 per cent in Hong Kong, while Cathay Pacific has shot up 13.6 per cent
- Travel group says bottom for air services was hit in April
Topic | Stocks
