An empty departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Movement restrictions are not stopping Hong Kong travel agencies from preparing for the return of tourism
- Relaxation of quarantine measures would trigger revival of tourism in Hong Kong, said Jebsen Holiday’s Lily Agonoy
- Tour operators are offering early bird packages and other deals ahead of a possible lifting of cross-border travel restrictions
Topic | Tourism
An empty departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang