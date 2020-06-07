An empty departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Companies

Movement restrictions are not stopping Hong Kong travel agencies from preparing for the return of tourism

  • Relaxation of quarantine measures would trigger revival of tourism in Hong Kong, said Jebsen Holiday’s Lily Agonoy
  • Tour operators are offering early bird packages and other deals ahead of a possible lifting of cross-border travel restrictions
Topic |   Tourism
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 3:00pm, 7 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An empty departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE