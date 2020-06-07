Ground crew at the Los Angeles International Airport unload a cargo of personal protective equipment from a China Southern aircraft on April 10, 2020. Photo: AP
Shanghai’s logistics industry revels in chaotic boom as rates soar, ‘dreads’ the arrival of coronavirus vaccine
- Pandemic has upset the industry fundamentals, pushing some air freight rates up fourfold this year
- Industry executives say the decline in volume of masks, hospital equipment and medical devices will be replaced by other goods as the world returns to normal
