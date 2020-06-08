Christopher Hui Ching-yu was appointed secretary for financial services and the treasury in April. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong to relax quarantine rules for largest listed firms such as Tencent and Alibaba

  • 14-day quarantine rule to be relaxed for executives of 480 of the largest companies listed in Hong Kong
  • ‘We want to open the border step-by-step’, says Christopher Hui, city’s newly appointed secretary for financial services and the treasury
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:25am, 8 Jun, 2020

