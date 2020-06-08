Christopher Hui Ching-yu was appointed secretary for financial services and the treasury in April. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong to relax quarantine rules for largest listed firms such as Tencent and Alibaba
- 14-day quarantine rule to be relaxed for executives of 480 of the largest companies listed in Hong Kong
- ‘We want to open the border step-by-step’, says Christopher Hui, city’s newly appointed secretary for financial services and the treasury
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Christopher Hui Ching-yu was appointed secretary for financial services and the treasury in April. Photo: Jonathan Wong