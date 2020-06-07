The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the diamond industry, including leading miner and gems retailer De Beers. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Diamond majors De Beers, Alrosa sit on billions of dollars worth of unsold stock as coronavirus freezes industry

  • The world’s five biggest gems producers are probably sitting on excess inventories worth about US$3.5 billion
  • De Beers and Alrosa stay put on prices and have reduced output in a bid to control stock levels
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:22pm, 7 Jun, 2020

