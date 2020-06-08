Harvey Nichols owner Dickson Concept’s retail division recorded a loss of HK$209.5 million last year. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Harvey Nichols owner Dickson Concepts warns of long, gloomy days ahead for Hong Kong’s retail industry as sales are crushed by Covid-19
- Licensee of brands including Tod’s and Roger Vivier expects the retail industry’s recovery from Covid-19 to be long and painful
- The company said it is facing the most challenging consumer environment it’s ever seen in Hong Kong after the pandemic stopped mainland Chinese coming to the city
