Boxes of Mengniu's milk products are seen at a supermarket in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China Mengniu Dairy shares soar as it reports sales recovery after worst of the coronavirus as consumers focus on health
- China’s second-largest dairy products producer says first-half net profit fell 45 per cent to 60 per cent. That was better than expected
- Revenues in April and May recorded double-digit growth compared to that period last year
