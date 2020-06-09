Boxes of Mengniu's milk products are seen at a supermarket in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China Mengniu Dairy shares soar as it reports sales recovery after worst of the coronavirus as consumers focus on health

  • China’s second-largest dairy products producer says first-half net profit fell 45 per cent to 60 per cent. That was better than expected
  • Revenues in April and May recorded double-digit growth compared to that period last year
Martin Choi
Updated: 12:58pm, 9 Jun, 2020

