A night view of Wangfujiang street in Beijing. Photo: Yvonne Liu
As China’s ‘vendor economy’ goes from state approval to pariah, analysts see synergies with commercial real estate market
- Premier Li’s call for loosening of controls on street vendors swiftly rejected by Shanghai, Beijing city authorities
- Cushman & Wakefield sees merits in promoting concept as a way to spur employment and synergies with real estate market
Topic | China economy
