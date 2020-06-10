A night view of Wangfujiang street in Beijing. Photo: Yvonne Liu
As China’s ‘vendor economy’ goes from state approval to pariah, analysts see synergies with commercial real estate market

  • Premier Li’s call for loosening of controls on street vendors swiftly rejected by Shanghai, Beijing city authorities
  • Cushman & Wakefield sees merits in promoting concept as a way to spur employment and synergies with real estate market
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15am, 10 Jun, 2020

