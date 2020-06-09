At its peak, Folli Follie operated as many as 185 locations in mainland China and 20 in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Jeweller Folli Follie becomes latest victim of coronavirus, protests, shuts all shops and lets go of 60 employees in Hong Kong
- Links of London, the other brand under FF Group, will close until further notice
- Chinese conglomerate Fosun International is its second-largest shareholder currently, holding about 16.4 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong economy
