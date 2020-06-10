Nio’s self-driving electric concept car, the Nio Eve, on display ahead of the Shanghai auto show in April, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Struggling Chinese electric carmaker Nio seeks US$344 million through sale of new American depositary shares

  • The New York-listed electric vehicle maker will offer 60 million new shares, as coronavirus and increased competition heighten fundraising needs
  • Fundraising comes just two months after new strategic investors agreed to inject 7 billion yuan of cash into the business
Topic |   Electric cars
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 5:45pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nio’s self-driving electric concept car, the Nio Eve, on display ahead of the Shanghai auto show in April, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE