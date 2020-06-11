Office buildings surrounding the Government House in Central district, Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s office market is hollowing out as vacancy rate hits 10-year high. Who can save the landlords?

  • About 1.1 million square feet of office space had been vacated by the end of May, the equivalent of the whole HSBC Tower
  • Expedia, Macquarie, the Securities and Futures Commission are among tenants moving out of prime offices this year
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:30am, 11 Jun, 2020

