A Boeing 737 aircraft, operated by Malaysian Airlines, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia Airlines: sovereign wealth fund Khazanah may extend a US$1.2 billion lifeline during coronavirus slump
- Malaysia Airlines would use the 5 billion ringgit in fresh capital to resume some operations it has suspended, the people said
- If it is approved, the cash infusion could happen in the coming weeks, said the people, asking not to be named as the information is private
