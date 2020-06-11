A Boeing 737 aircraft, operated by Malaysian Airlines, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Malaysia Airlines: sovereign wealth fund Khazanah may extend a US$1.2 billion lifeline during coronavirus slump

  • Malaysia Airlines would use the 5 billion ringgit in fresh capital to resume some operations it has suspended, the people said
  • If it is approved, the cash infusion could happen in the coming weeks, said the people, asking not to be named as the information is private
Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:12pm, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Boeing 737 aircraft, operated by Malaysian Airlines, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE