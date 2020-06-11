Nio’ ES8 electric SUVs on display at the Shanghai auto show in April, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Loss-making Chinese Tesla rival Nio expands new American depositary shares sale, raises US$428 million on strong demand

  • Strong US and Asian investors’ demand for its first new share sale since listing in new York comes even as Nio says it will not pay dividends any time soon
  • The loss-making start-up aims to shore up cash reserves via a sale of American depositary receipts as momentum in electric vehicle delivery picked up in May
Topic |   Electric cars
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nio’ ES8 electric SUVs on display at the Shanghai auto show in April, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE