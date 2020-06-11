The ownership structure of Hong Kong-listed Chinese Estates Holdings has undergone a change. Photo: Handout
Joseph Lau’s wife takes control of Chinese Estates after tycoon’s eldest son and chairman transfers entire stake

  • Lau Ming-wai, 39, transfers his 25 per cent stake in the Hong Kong-listed developer to his stepmother amid rumours he is pursuing a role in government
  • Former celebrity journalist Chan Hoi-wan now controls 75 per cent in Chinese Estates as a trustee for her three young children
Pearl LiuSandy Li
Pearl Liu and Sandy Li

Updated: 7:58pm, 11 Jun, 2020

