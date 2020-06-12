HSBC and Standard Chartered are among the lenders to have entered the battle for new customers who need a bank account to receive their cash handout. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC, Standard Chartered, and online lenders Airstar, WeLab race to offer high interest rates, cash prizes to capture new customers claiming their HK$10,000 government payout

  • HSBC, the city’s biggest lender, is offering a 10 per cent saving rate for new customers who open an account to receive their handout
  • Many lenders offer cash draw from HK$20 to HK$10,000 to compete for 7 million people to register the government payout with them
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:37am, 12 Jun, 2020

