Executives at Luckin were found to have inflated turnover between the second quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Luckin Coffee scandal sparks demand from Chinese tech firms for auditors to check online metrics data
- Internet companies listed in China and abroad are increasingly asking auditors and consultants to validate data like number of daily active users
- Luckin’s inflated turnover may have been achieved by fabricating online order volumes through its mobile app, according to a short-seller report
Topic | Accounting and Auditing
