Executives at Luckin were found to have inflated turnover between the second quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Luckin Coffee scandal sparks demand from Chinese tech firms for auditors to check online metrics data

  • Internet companies listed in China and abroad are increasingly asking auditors and consultants to validate data like number of daily active users
  • Luckin’s inflated turnover may have been achieved by fabricating online order volumes through its mobile app, according to a short-seller report
Topic |   Accounting and Auditing
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 12:43pm, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Executives at Luckin were found to have inflated turnover between the second quarter and the fourth quarter of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE