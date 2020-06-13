A woman wearing protective face mask at the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, on May 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters
American Express wins bank card clearing licence for China’s US$27 trillion market
- American Express becomes the first foreign payments network to be allowed to process local currency transactions in China
- AmEx is required to start the clearing service within six months, according to a statement
Topic | Banking & Finance
