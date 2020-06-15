A group of women take a selfie against the ancient village in Gubei Water Town, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, on June 9. Some 59 per cent of mainland Chinese in a recent survey said they worry about travelling now, and a new outbreak of coronavirus has been reported in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press
China’s tourism sector was already in a ‘death spiral’ – and now Beijing reports a new cluster of Covid-19 cases
- 50 people in Beijing test positive over the weekend for the virus
- Most mainland Chinese people say they are worried about travelling and their finances, survey finds
Topic | China travel
A group of women take a selfie against the ancient village in Gubei Water Town, a popular tourist spot in Beijing, on June 9. Some 59 per cent of mainland Chinese in a recent survey said they worry about travelling now, and a new outbreak of coronavirus has been reported in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press