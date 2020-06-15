A Cathay Pacific plane lands at the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Reuters
Should investors buy a ticket on Cathay Pacific’s US$5 billion rescue plan?

  • Plan comes at a dicey time for a global airline industry caught up in the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic
  • Since the bailout was announced last Tuesday, two analysts tracked by Bloomberg have downgraded the stock to ‘sell’
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Yujing Liu
Updated: 8:20am, 15 Jun, 2020

