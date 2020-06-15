The value of global trade in 2020 could drop anywhere between 11 per cent and 30 per cent, according to the International Chamber of Commerce. Photo: AP
Business /  Companies

Asian suppliers brace for ‘insolvency storm’ from cash-strapped buyers amid rise in overdue payments

  • As Covid-19 brought business to a halt, many small Asian suppliers and exporters have seen a huge rise in overdue payments from their buyers who trade on credit, a survey has found
  • India, Taiwan saw the greatest increase in overdue payments, but the worst is yet to come as the coronavirus is seen reducing global trade by up to 30 per cent
Topic |   Trade
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:30am, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The value of global trade in 2020 could drop anywhere between 11 per cent and 30 per cent, according to the International Chamber of Commerce. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE