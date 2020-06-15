The value of global trade in 2020 could drop anywhere between 11 per cent and 30 per cent, according to the International Chamber of Commerce. Photo: AP
Asian suppliers brace for ‘insolvency storm’ from cash-strapped buyers amid rise in overdue payments
- As Covid-19 brought business to a halt, many small Asian suppliers and exporters have seen a huge rise in overdue payments from their buyers who trade on credit, a survey has found
- India, Taiwan saw the greatest increase in overdue payments, but the worst is yet to come as the coronavirus is seen reducing global trade by up to 30 per cent
